As Citigrpinc (C) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Lowered Stake; Summit Creek Advisors Has Upped Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) as Stock Value Declined

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 44.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 21,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 68,742 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85M, up from 47,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $102.11. About 159,412 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Citigrpinc (C) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 23,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 555,708 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.92M, down from 578,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Citigrpinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $69.31. About 5.94M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 472 are owned by Adirondack Tru. 1,564 are held by Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc. Ipg Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 13,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Appleton Partners Ma has 0.25% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 29,464 shares. Bar Harbor Service holds 1.87% or 43,185 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na reported 40,626 shares. Wasatch invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horseman Capital Management Limited invested in 0.89% or 20,000 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt stated it has 444 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Llc reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miller Howard holds 2.53% or 1.23M shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,744 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc owns 203,956 shares. Whitnell And holds 0.01% or 435 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt stated it has 8,830 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essexpropertytru (NYSE:ESS) by 1,360 shares to 16,210 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globalpay (NYSE:GPN) by 23,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenalco (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.75 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HSBC – Why I’m Still A Buyer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. HIGGINS JOHN L bought $176,583 worth of stock or 1,850 shares. Patel Sunil bought $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Friday, August 2. 500 shares were bought by Korenberg Matthew E, worth $43,091 on Tuesday, September 3. On Friday, August 2 Davis Todd C bought $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 1,000 shares.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Uncertainty Prevails For Now – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ligand Pharma out-licenses OmniAb platform to Millennium Pharma – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ligand nabs economic rights to skin infection candidate from Novan for up to $32M – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XBI, LGND, SAGE, GBT – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.