As Citigroup New (C) Stock Value Rose, Oxbow Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding; Bank Of America Lowered Workday (WDAY) Position by $4.91 Million; Valuation Declined

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 14,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 68,061 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 54,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 11.25 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table)

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 25,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249.93 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $187.65. About 2.46M shares traded or 49.20% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Overbrook Mngmt Corporation invested in 7.05% or 526,772 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 114,846 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 363,324 shares. Amer Assets Investment Limited Com holds 0.67% or 66,400 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Com has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ally holds 57,000 shares. Jnba Advsr reported 1,043 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 3.16% or 331,075 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 81 shares. 37.50M are owned by Harris Assocs Lp. Huber Capital Ltd Co invested in 3.01% or 456,535 shares. Bancorporation accumulated 113,144 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9.42M shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,916 shares to 34,545 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income F (FAX) by 181,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Ing Groep Nv (NYSE:ING).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 423,618 shares to 6.79M shares, valued at $178.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 78,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).