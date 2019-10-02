As Citigroup New (C) Stock Rose, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Lifted Its Stake; Texas Yale Capital Upped Its Position in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) as Stock Value Rose

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 5.59 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 24/04/2018 – FIVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE NOT APPROVED BY CITI HOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 02/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Decrease 12% This Year, Citi Leads

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 283,018 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 03/05/2018 – JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c

More notable recent Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Ulta Beauty, Davita And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Valley National Bank rebrands, including in Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ORITANI FINANCIAL CORP. SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces an Investigation of Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Over the Proposed Merger of the Company with Valley National Bancorp. – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 198.33 million shares or 0.88% less from 200.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale, Florida-based fund reported 1.88M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) or 36,668 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 13,062 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 16.49 million shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 35,700 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Oklahoma-based Cap Advisors Incorporated Ok has invested 0.56% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com holds 0.01% or 744,219 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 27,574 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 332,700 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 56,501 shares. 668,200 are held by Lsv Asset Management. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Valley Advisers reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) or 431,509 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “In Battered Cannabis Space, Aphria Stock May Be Worth a Look – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HSBC – Why I’m Still A Buyer – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Which Geographically-Diversified Banking Giant Is Better: Citigroup or HSBC? – Forbes” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Condor Cap holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 32,939 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability invested 1.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 91,985 were reported by Utd Asset Strategies Inc. 155,146 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc. Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Roundview Capital Ltd has 27,630 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 4,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest has invested 0.83% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Next Grp Inc Inc holds 14,971 shares. Connable Office holds 0.82% or 63,569 shares in its portfolio. Independent Order Of Foresters reported 4,829 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 5,651 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 17,525 are owned by Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated. North Star Investment reported 7,708 shares.