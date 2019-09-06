As Citigroup New (C) Stock Rose, Janney Capital Management Lowered by $660,796 Its Holding; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Raised Holding

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 14,421 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $207.87. About 752,235 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports gender pay gap of 55.5%; 30/05/2018 – Wyndham Destinations And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant And Leisure Conference; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS ALL 11 DIRECTORS ARE APPROVED; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer’s conviction upheld in New York – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Leave Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LOOKED AT “WELL OVER 100” POTENTIAL BUSINESSES TO ACQUIRE BEFORE LAUNCHING CONSUMER BANK -CFO; 10/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% In Apr 7 Wk; 27/03/2018 – Goldman vice chair turned down Deutsche Bank’s CEO offer; 08/03/2018 – ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ERST.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42.5 EUROS FROM 41.5 EUROS; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ president has gigs as a DJ around the world

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 10,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 173,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, down from 183,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31. About 5.80 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,372 shares to 4,048 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) by 3,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,197 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ China Euphoria Helps S&P to Highest Level in a Month – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 315 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 75 shares. Culbertson A N And Com Inc has 1.59% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 28,729 shares. Conning reported 14,505 shares. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh owns 2.16% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 59,177 shares. Greenbrier Llc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 64,715 shares. Lakewood Cap Lp owns 842,000 shares for 4.53% of their portfolio. 19 are owned by Meeder Asset. Caxton Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Swedbank accumulated 0.54% or 591,700 shares. Rockshelter Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 2.58% or 38,745 shares. Martin & Tn holds 6,130 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Welch Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Asset Management One Limited has 165,438 shares.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 24,074 shares to 185,820 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34B for 8.37 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.