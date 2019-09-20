As Citigroup New (C) Stock Price Rose, Bar Harbor Trust Services Cut Its Stake; Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Increased Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89M, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 446,508 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 43,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, down from 54,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 9.61M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video)

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.80 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horan Mngmt has 235,959 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Highstreet Asset holds 0.03% or 8,109 shares in its portfolio. Colrain Limited Company has 67,481 shares for 5.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc has 3.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 154,861 shares. 10,477 were reported by Sunbelt Inc. 11,797 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Com. Proshare Advsr has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc has 895 shares. 359,044 are owned by Macquarie Grp Inc Limited. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division reported 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quinn Opportunity Ltd Llc invested 3.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 11.31 million shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 65.74 million shares or 0.54% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 8,605 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Learnbonds.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0.03% or 360,582 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1.20 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 36,710 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 10,664 are held by Brinker Cap Incorporated. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 247,662 shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 695,430 shares. 87,925 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 3.70 million shares stake. Moreover, Hrt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Strs Ohio has 38,090 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 53,477 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 19,923 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 9,579 shares. Timessquare Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1.40M shares.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $45.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.