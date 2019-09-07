As Citigroup New (C) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Janney Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding as Market Value Rose

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 5,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 146,589 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69 million, down from 151,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.76 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 10,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 173,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, down from 183,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 72,493 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $40.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (NYSE:TKC) by 193,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 658,008 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 26,334 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc holds 0.06% or 825 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell And reported 4,025 shares. Sageworth reported 274 shares stake. Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.14% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,919 shares. D E Shaw And Co Incorporated stated it has 812,405 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ipswich Inv Mngmt has 1.65% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wright Investors holds 0.64% or 8,769 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public, United Kingdom-based fund reported 268,709 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,565 shares. 19,858 are held by Westpac Bk Corp. The Alabama-based First Bankshares has invested 0.56% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Oakworth Capital Inc reported 1,749 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.82M for 16.65 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland owns 19,080 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Westover Capital Lc holds 0.18% or 5,424 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.55% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rnc Mgmt Limited invested in 2.32% or 535,776 shares. Private Advisor stated it has 61,584 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp owns 950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,682 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. James Investment Research invested in 0% or 81 shares. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 82,500 shares. Palouse Inc reported 1.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New York-based Independent Investors has invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Thrivent For Lutherans has 3.56 million shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 24,074 shares to 185,820 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Shortterm Corporate Bond Etf (CSJ).