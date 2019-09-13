As Citigroup New (C) Share Value Rose, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Upped Stake; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.54. About 1.16 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 20/04/2018 – Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 4,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 385,725 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.02 million, down from 390,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.44. About 70,377 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.05 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Mgmt invested in 11,331 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Co holds 18,153 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,102 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.64% or 5,468 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,860 shares. Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 21,944 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 12.56 million shares. Plancorp Llc has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Morgan Stanley holds 7.47M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 3.44 million shares or 0.83% of the stock. Hm Payson & Co holds 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 20,976 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Oh reported 1,137 shares. Wealth Planning Llc owns 1,758 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Hurricane Dorian: FPL urges customers to prepare for outages – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 177,730 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $67.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo Plc (Adr) (NYSE:DEO) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brave Asset Mgmt has 10,369 shares. Salem Counselors owns 168,006 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 2.52M shares. Oarsman has 2.49% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 78,459 shares. Central Bankshares stated it has 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 252,604 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fiduciary Tru Communication reported 182,356 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Davis Cap Prns Lc has invested 2.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kcm Ltd Company invested in 8,489 shares. Aviva Plc reported 855,905 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.47M shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability holds 1.25 million shares. Conning Inc accumulated 0.09% or 37,618 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).