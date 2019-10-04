As Citigroup New (C) Share Value Rose, Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Cut Its Position by $826,000; As Mercury Genl New (MCY) Stock Price Rose, Semper Augustus Investments Group Decreased by $2.79 Million Its Position

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 43,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, down from 54,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.88. About 737,219 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 44,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The hedge fund held 108,043 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75M, down from 153,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 2,713 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mercury General (MCY) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Twst.com published: “Mercury General Corporation: Mercury Insurance Slashes Illinois Auto Insurance Rates – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mercury Insurance Names the Safest and Most Affordable Vehicles to Insure for College Grads – Benzinga” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) 4.1% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold MCY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,481 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). 4,900 are held by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 289,680 shares. Philadelphia Of San Francisco Limited Liability reported 2.31% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,845 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 4,039 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 281,600 are held by Primecap Mngmt Ca. Next Finance Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Covington Mgmt has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 15,165 shares. Macquarie Grp invested in 101,445 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 40,020 shares.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.81 million for 15.01 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Stock Share Price Might Still Move Up – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls After Weak ISM Data – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.