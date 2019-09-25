As Citigroup New (C) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Cut Position by $1.99 Million; Kcm Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 12,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 158,672 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74M, up from 146,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 11.85 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS $2.37; 07/05/2018 – JPM ULRICH: DON’T EXPECT TRADE WAR BUT SEE FRICTION CONTINUING; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 28,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 151,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61 million, down from 179,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 16.83 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “J.P. Morgan Enhances Retirement Link with Launch of Digital Pricing Solution, Price Smart – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “JP Morgan creates ‘Volfefe Index’ to track impact of Trump’s tweets – New York Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “J.P. Morgan Interbank Information Network® Grows to 300+ Banks – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 2,320 shares to 1,614 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,878 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karpas Strategies Ltd reported 15,343 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 64,835 shares. Sky Group Limited Liability Co invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested in 438,419 shares. Profund holds 0.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 115,309 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Incorporated invested in 4,575 shares. Moreover, Bainco Interest Invsts has 1.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carroll Assoc invested 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 1.21% or 1.98 million shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associates Llc reported 528,662 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. 11,494 were accumulated by Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 4.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 238,707 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 1% or 491,565 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 335,891 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 221,812 shares or 4.16% of its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.57 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 81,015 shares to 194,588 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says ‘We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities’ – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.