As Citigroup New (C) Share Price Rose, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Upped by $426,230 Its Holding; Kentucky Retirement Systems Maintains Position in Comcast New (CMCSA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $69.41. About 9.96 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 19/03/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Drop 7.7% This Year, Citi Leads

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 13,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 210,932 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, up from 197,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 17.62M shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 02/04/2018 – Elwyn Empowers Nationwide Technology Network with Comcast Business Ethernet, Internet and Phone; 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Comcast Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 18/05/2018 – necn: #BREAKING: Sources tell NBC News at least 9 dead in Texas HS shooting; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Congress being informed of Trump’s intent to leave the Iran Nuclear Deal, sources confirm to NBC News

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

