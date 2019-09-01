As Citigroup Com Stk (C) Market Valuation Rose, Buckingham Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $587,202; Sit Investment Associates Raised Position in Cubesmart (CUBE) by $313,600 as Shares Rose

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 274.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, up from 3,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.20M shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com Stk (C) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 9,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 124,174 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, down from 133,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc by 37,739 shares to 324,039 shares, valued at $20.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 36,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,083 shares, and has risen its stake in J Jill Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 30,800 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opp Fd (EMO) by 668,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,212 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr Ppr (NYSE:PPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.