As Citigroup Com New (C) Valuation Rose, Appleton Partners Has Decreased Holding by $439,704; Robotti Robert Has Increased Holding in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ)

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 797,347 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct)

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 39,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 5.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 9,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,135 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.27 billion for 9.74 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

