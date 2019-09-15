As Citigroup Com New (C) Stock Value Rose, Holder Miller Howard Investments Decreased Its Stake; Bollard Group Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG)

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 45,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 296,491 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44 million, up from 250,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 2.19M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 92,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.26M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84M shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 20/04/2018 – Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eastern Comml Bank invested in 44,129 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 2.28 million shares. Cs Mckee Lp reported 285,291 shares. Crow Point Prtn Limited Com has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Raymond James Tru Na has 0.23% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Miller Howard Invs Inc Ny reported 34,466 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc owns 101,635 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 110,820 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Webster Bankshares N A holds 0% or 290 shares. Clean Yield Grp invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Jackson Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 11,046 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 21,000 shares. Boston Llc holds 74,794 shares. 100,601 were reported by Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 33,985 shares to 106,394 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,726 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skba Cap Limited Liability Co reported 3.02% stake. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 6.57 million shares or 1.41% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4.49M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 105,435 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech reported 0.06% stake. Atwood & Palmer owns 233,339 shares. 554,563 are held by Cortland Advisers Limited Com. Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested 0.96% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mondrian Prtnrs holds 0.36% or 162,446 shares in its portfolio. South State holds 2,919 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hilltop has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,067 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 11.08M shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 3,003 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Foster And Motley Incorporated owns 10,996 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.