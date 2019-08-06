As Citigroup Com New (C) Stock Value Rose, Holder Connable Office Trimmed Position; Brandywine Global Investment Management Boosted Position in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by $5.32 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 48.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 39,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 120,034 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, up from 80,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $135.82. About 921,879 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 77,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 83,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 20.89M shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sharps Compliance Corp (NASDAQ:SMED) by 133,000 shares to 158,900 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,948 shares, and cut its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 14,037 shares to 202,542 shares, valued at $57.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 10,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eurozone Etf (EZU).

