As Citigroup Com New (C) Stock Rose, Shareholder Appleton Partners Decreased Position by $439,704; Knighthead Capital Management Lowered Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position by $2.80 Million as Stock Declined

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 39,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.63 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 734,190 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,431 shares to 34,551 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio In (ITR) by 28,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Numerixs Inv Inc, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 60,524 shares. Bartlett Com Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Utd Asset Strategies holds 1.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 81,440 shares. Steinberg Asset Management stated it has 20,857 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7.91 million shares. Rockland stated it has 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc owns 110,657 shares. The New York-based Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Com New York has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hap Trading Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 225,298 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 734,710 are held by Fjarde Ap. Lpl Fincl Llc stated it has 474,414 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 457,473 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Citizens And Northern Corp owns 29,870 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 9.07 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 443,302 shares stake. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 497,243 shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 1.72M shares. Laurion Management Lp owns 35,174 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 113,879 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd accumulated 13,500 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 361,638 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Co has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.75M shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc invested in 0.04% or 1.10 million shares. The New York-based Saba Cap LP has invested 0.21% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Credit Suisse Ag owns 572,294 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 7.98 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 783,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $47.68 million for 35.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.22% EPS growth.