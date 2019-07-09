As Citigroup Com New (C) Stock Rose, Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $342,488; As Hubspot Com (HUBS) Market Value Rose, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Lowered Holding

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc Com (HUBS) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 33,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 783,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.20M, down from 816,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $173.49. About 328,712 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture; 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68M, down from 273,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 10.07 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video); 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Continues to Add to Citigroup Position ‘Opportunistically’ — Letter; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). American Int invested in 791,529 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 340,917 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl. Essex Fincl Service Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,575 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 637,258 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Financial Corporation has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Baltimore holds 0.05% or 4,926 shares in its portfolio. Colrain Ltd reported 65,481 shares. Loeb Ptnrs Corp owns 99 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Argent Communication holds 53,431 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,839 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 59,585 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability has invested 1.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 2.93 million shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd Com by 155,712 shares to 554,974 shares, valued at $20.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 52,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Cap Intll reported 1.33M shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 0.03% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 9,473 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has 0.04% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 1,267 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 12,572 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 87 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability reported 1,422 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 34,689 shares. 2,245 are owned by Brinker Cap Inc. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 26,464 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 317 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 416,303 shares. State Street Corp reported 749,411 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity has 16,135 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mag Silver Corp Com Npv Isin #Ca55903q1046 Sedol #2581332 (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 798,570 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 23,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Charlottes Web Holdings Inc Com Npv.