As Citigroup Com New (C) Stock Price Rose, Appleton Partners Has Lowered Holding; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Position in Apache (APA) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 11,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 38,130 shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp: Seeking Regulatory Approval; Production Anticipated in 1Q of 2019; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 05/03/2018 APACHE NAMES DAVID PURSELL AS SVP, PLANNING, ENERGY

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 32,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 39,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 51,743 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio In (ITR) by 28,575 shares to 64,856 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D by 6,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Sml Cap (SCHA).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.54 billion for 8.28 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,247 activity. Meyer William Mark had bought 2,000 shares worth $51,840 on Friday, May 31.