As Citigroup Com New (C) Market Value Rose, Lord Abbett & Company Has Increased by $150.40 Million Its Holding; Discovery (DISCK) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.87 Million as Market Value Declined

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 74,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 150,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 225,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 602,246 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 493.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 2.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.92M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.51M, up from 491,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $62.4. About 2.73 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (NYSE:BX) by 150,100 shares to 425,700 shares, valued at $14.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. by 875,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX).

