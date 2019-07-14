As Citigroup Com New (C) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Connable Office Has Decreased by $350,920 Its Stake; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Increases Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA)

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 83,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1144.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,341 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 7.91 million shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Addison Capital holds 0.43% or 9,045 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 4,301 shares. Freestone Hldgs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.15% or 39,607 shares. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 84,439 shares. North Mngmt Corporation owns 13,723 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division accumulated 0.33% or 194,720 shares. Cullen Management Llc reported 17,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsrs Limited Co has 0.66% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Blair William Co Il accumulated 211,505 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lpl Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Element Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Etf by 63,583 shares to 511,670 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 14,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.