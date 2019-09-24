As Citigroup (Call) (C) Stock Value Rose, Continental Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.37 Million; Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake by $796,185

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80 million, down from 88,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 384,670 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 96,247 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.33 million, down from 103,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $129.53. About 16,394 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Compensation Committee; 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 102.83 million shares or 0.08% more from 102.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Regions Finance has 0.01% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Utah Retirement System stated it has 26,588 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has 2,377 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.07% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 38 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 822,353 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co has 112,071 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 11.00M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Limited, Minnesota-based fund reported 58 shares. Mesirow Financial accumulated 10,070 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Leavell Management reported 2.1% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Ent Fin Services holds 0% or 124 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability holds 6,850 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 25,486 shares to 157,101 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.63M for 21.03 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 1.56M shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Ally Financial Incorporated owns 0.69% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 57,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 119,329 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Gp Lc has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 8.50M shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 3,139 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 66,866 shares. 64,394 were reported by Yhb Investment Advisors. Mirador Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 3,635 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 262,785 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Management, a New York-based fund reported 47,093 shares. Corsair Capital Management LP invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Ltd has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eagle Global Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 6,975 shares. Argi Invest Ser reported 3,975 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.74 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,157 shares to 70,357 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (Call) (NYSE:CAH) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).