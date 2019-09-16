As Citigroup (Call) (C) Stock Rose, Bloombergsen Lifted Holding by $7.35 Million; As Mylan N V (MYL) Shares Declined, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Upped Stake by $5.78 Million

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.98 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $69.92. About 6.44 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 25/04/2018 – South African watchdog says forex-rigging trial likely to begin in 2019; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 304,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 6.42 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.26 million, up from 6.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 1.83M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Grants Mylan Exclusive License to Commercialize FKB327 in Europe; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Expect to Get Decision From EMA in 2H; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY GLATIRAM; 15/04/2018 – Arab Finance: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Search Warrants Were Issued by Public Prosecutor’s Office in Milan Over Interactions With an Italian Hospital and Sales of Some Drugs; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 078139 Company: MYLAN; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR 4 AGREEMENTS, 3 OF WHICH WERE ENTERED INTO AFTER MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ABOUT $265.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN – ON APRIL 18, SOME EMPLOYEES OF MYLAN S.P.A. WERE SERVED WITH SEARCH WARRANTS ISSUED BY PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE IN MILAN, ITALY; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 824,151 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $123.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 5,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,800 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Mylan (MYL): Big Drop Sets Up A Contrarian Value Play – Nasdaq" on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Should Value Investors Pick Mylan N.V. (MYL) Stock? – Nasdaq" published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "FDA tentatively OK's Mylan's pemetrexed; shares up 4% – Seeking Alpha" on August 29, 2019.