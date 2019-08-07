As Citigroup (Call) (C) Share Value Rose, Cibc World Markets Raised Position; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Goodman Financial Decreased Holding by $309,720

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 9.51M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Continues to Add to Citigroup Position ‘Opportunistically’ — Letter; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: *EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $23.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.04. About 2.32M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bank Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 12,351 shares. Payden And Rygel, California-based fund reported 243,650 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mariner Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 89,657 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.34 million shares or 3.7% of the stock. Pinnacle Prtnrs holds 67,573 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 24,179 were accumulated by Pitcairn Company. First Interstate Comml Bank owns 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,818 shares. Fagan Associates reported 43,909 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 23,485 shares. 5,247 were reported by Milestone Group Inc Incorporated. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Amg Natl Natl Bank has 0.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 82,445 shares. Skba Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.48% or 248,400 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Management accumulated 27,481 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,504 shares to 10,997 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 166,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,394 shares, and cut its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Capital Mngmt holds 3,340 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. United Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested 14.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has 631,102 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 0.06% or 25,270 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca holds 0.04% or 133 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 31 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 3.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 175,450 shares. Taconic Capital Advsr Lp accumulated 53,000 shares or 6.98% of the stock. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.34% or 1,616 shares. Noven Fincl Inc has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intact Inv Mgmt holds 0.08% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Marshall And Sullivan Incorporated Wa holds 1,494 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Corvex Management Limited Partnership stated it has 3.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Ny has 3.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,764 shares. Cypress Capital Gru has invested 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.