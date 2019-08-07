As Citigroup (Call) (C) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ulysses Management Trimmed Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Independent Investors Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 4,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 83,785 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71 million, down from 88,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 7.25B shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 533,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21M, down from 7.25B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 12.16 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – KUSHNER’S N.J. TRUMP TOWER GOT $200 MILLION LOAN FROM CITIGROUP; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 25/04/2018 – South African watchdog says forex-rigging trial likely to begin in 2019; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric ltambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust owns 2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 96,415 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 969 shares in its portfolio. Beddow Capital Management reported 4.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stillwater Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.08% or 101,109 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust owns 10,900 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors holds 3.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 72,781 shares. Gradient Investments Lc owns 63,689 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Narwhal Mgmt, Georgia-based fund reported 47,782 shares. Winch Advisory Services has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc invested in 3.60 million shares. American Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.01% or 45,000 shares. Sageworth reported 5,199 shares. The California-based Osher Van De Voorde has invested 3.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Capital holds 1.93% or 57,324 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 270,317 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 8.82M shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,765 are owned by Prio Wealth Partnership. Oarsman Cap reported 63,883 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 194,720 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel reported 2.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 15,460 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 172,417 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 220 shares. Sonata Group Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Wealth Advsr holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,215 shares. Oppenheimer reported 303,022 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 750,112 shares. Montag A Associates reported 6,549 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.48% stake.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.32 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 37,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).