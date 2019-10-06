As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Dalton Investments Has Boosted Holding in 21Vianet Group (VNET) by $832,419

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 79,307 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, down from 88,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $830.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 57,767 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $220.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,959 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $26.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 21,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,662 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44B for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 90,000 shares to 920,538 shares, valued at $11.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 32,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).