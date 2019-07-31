As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed by $812,510 Its Position; New Amsterdam Partners Decreased Its Wex (WEX) Stake by $1.38 Million; Stock Value Rose

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,735 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31 million, down from 419,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 3.16 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,821 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 11,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $219.85. About 108,919 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd owns 0.5% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 79,837 shares. Eaton Vance has 2,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,113 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 31,795 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.61% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 21,105 shares. Columbus Circle accumulated 177,755 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication holds 302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 400 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 129,922 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 2,826 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Sei Invs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Wendell David Inc holds 0.67% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 22,480 shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 120 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 99,094 shares to 190,037 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96M for 26.42 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Lc reported 109,915 shares stake. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 587,441 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Brandes Invest Partners LP owns 2.98% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.06M shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 1.35M shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. 1,332 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 11.36M shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Ckw holds 1,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.18% or 539,406 shares in its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Parsons Ri has invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 4,000 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 254,202 shares. Natixis accumulated 1.06 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability owns 3.69M shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd owns 179,895 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ally Fin Incorporated has 0.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).