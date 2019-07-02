As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose While Generation Investment Management Llp Has Decreased Holding

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 305,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.58 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 3.16 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 13.55 million shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table); 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 1.23 million shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $335.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 34,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).