As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Decreased Position by $631,346; David R Rahn & Associates Lifted Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 11.30M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO BHGE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,482 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 13,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $198.45. About 20.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Ser reported 110,998 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated owns 62,943 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. 4,690 were accumulated by S Muoio & Co Limited. Moreover, Miles has 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 33,051 are owned by Holderness Investments Communication. Independent has invested 27.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ensemble Capital Mgmt Lc owns 12,645 shares. Rdl Fincl, Virginia-based fund reported 21,956 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrow Finance has 3.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,067 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grand Jean Mngmt stated it has 4.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc World holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.18M shares. Sandhill Capital Partners Lc holds 0.16% or 5,906 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s 8% Total Yield Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Option Traders Are Playing Apple As Trade War Ramps Up – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: I’m More Optimistic Than Before – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis: Questions Over Its Cash Balance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 139,152 are owned by Gladius Mngmt L P. Wellington Group Llp accumulated 16.05M shares. Scotia Cap reported 0.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Smart Portfolios Ltd has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 803 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.59% or 3.75 million shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hbk LP has 467,101 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Patten And Patten Tn has 0.74% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 109,019 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability holds 9,567 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 2.33M shares. Aviva Pcl invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Seabridge Investment Lc holds 123,354 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 414,473 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank stated it has 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares to 44,831 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.14 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael.