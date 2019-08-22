As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pacad Investment LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $1.53 Million; Iridian Asset Management Lowered Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) by $55.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.16 million, down from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 301,768 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 25,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 30,262 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 55,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 9.34 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead; 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – PRADA 1913.HK : CITI DOWNGRADES TO “SELL” FROM “NEUTRAL”, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$36.0 FROM HK$32.0; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Lp reported 43,256 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 22,348 shares. Community Trust And Inv stated it has 2.75% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt reported 7,983 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability accumulated 2.75% or 151,871 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.09% stake. The New York-based Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Primecap Mgmt Commerce Ca invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 34,743 were accumulated by Hills National Bank And. 131,403 were accumulated by Advsrs Inc Ok. American Century reported 69,887 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Company invested in 1.59% or 637,258 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.23M shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 18,326 are owned by Fdx Advisors Incorporated.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 64,400 shares to 70,900 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 43,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.03 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 174,158 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $168.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 4.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.