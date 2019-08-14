As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Coho Partners LTD Has Cut Aflac (AFL) Holding as Share Value Rose

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 335,476 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, down from 344,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 18.79 million shares traded or 42.85% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04M, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 2.70 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.14 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 13,094 shares to 31,340 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazoncom Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Spire Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.47M shares. Pnc Ser Group Inc Inc holds 0.07% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Florida-based Cooperman Leon G has invested 2.91% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Company has 1.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 20,798 shares. Wright Incorporated has invested 1.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Michigan-based Ally Inc has invested 0.68% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chesley Taft And Associate Lc reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Northern Tru Corporation invested 0.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated has 2.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 345,269 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 23,203 shares. Moreover, White Pine Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14,599 shares. 186.86M are owned by Vanguard Grp. Macroview Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 556 shares. Kwmg Ltd Com reported 4,110 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr Lc owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Linscomb And Williams reported 8,631 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 349,611 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 344 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 887,029 are held by Conning. Moreover, Homrich Berg has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 7,836 shares. Hussman Strategic Inc reported 61,600 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Garrison Bradford & Incorporated invested 0.47% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Howe Rusling accumulated 23 shares. Tradition Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 164 shares.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 132,006 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $134.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 27,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 947,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc. Com (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61M for 12.25 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.