As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Lowered Holding; Signaturefd Increases Stake in General Electric Co (GE)

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 2174.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 86,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 90,983 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 23.69M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Making Significant Progress on $20B Dispositions Planned for 2018, 2019; 04/05/2018 – Despite wanting “the company to do well” and complimenting its chief executive, Warren Buffett doesn’t have any plans to buy GE; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 02/04/2018 – Don Seiffert: BREAKING from @BOSBIZJess: $GE sells off part of health care division for $1B

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 4.14 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 20/03/2018 – Libor-OIS Blowout Has Citigroup Eyeing More Negative Effects; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “LiDAR Company Velodyne Sues Chinese Firms For Patent Infringement – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Running Top Forensic Algorithms On 2012-2019 GE Financials – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: This Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 125,543 shares. 14,800 are owned by Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Corp. Bridges Mgmt Inc reported 96,550 shares. Ent Financial Services holds 64,148 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 67,499 are held by Lourd Capital Ltd. Cornerstone Capital stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1.78M are held by South Dakota Council. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.3% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 217,239 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Btr Cap Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 10,375 shares. 28,992 are held by Wealth Architects Limited Com. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 44,138 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions reported 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Burke Herbert Bank Trust reported 80,194 shares stake.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 94,715 shares to 135,358 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,510 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.09% or 57,590 shares. Asset has 0.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,755 shares. Pggm holds 0.41% or 1.30 million shares. Lipe And Dalton accumulated 9,605 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 10,079 shares. Central Fincl Bank And has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schneider Mgmt invested 7.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Co has 0.3% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 5,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.83% or 154,378 shares. Argi Services Ltd Company holds 4,022 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pitcairn has 24,179 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 172,417 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sandhill Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,368 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.02% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,760 shares to 8,679 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).