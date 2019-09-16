As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Atria Investments Has Cut Its Stake by $313,620; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Prospector Partners Has Decreased Stake by $4.73 Million

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 56.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 15,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 27,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 8.67M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 21.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 34,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 128,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.70 million, down from 163,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $140.51. About 1.93 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 788,356 shares to 806,205 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 66,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Mkts Corp reported 587,468 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.47% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm has 14,749 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 2.01M shares or 0.66% of the stock. Umb Bank N A Mo invested in 38,332 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameriprise owns 26.35M shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.72 million shares. D E Shaw And has 0.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.09 million shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Channing Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 99,987 shares. Trinity Street Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 406,888 shares. Massachusetts-based Schwerin Boyle has invested 1.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Schwartz Investment Counsel has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 30,700 shares. 11,200 are owned by Beach Investment Ltd Liability Com.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.82 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $729.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 63,100 shares to 297,000 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.17% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Blair William And Company Il reported 25,831 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0.44% or 11,480 shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 66,393 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Com holds 2,700 shares. 15,000 are owned by Rbf Cap Limited Liability Co. 2,680 were accumulated by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 17,496 shares. Cls Invs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,734 shares in its portfolio. Madison Invest Inc holds 0.16% or 66,509 shares in its portfolio. Financial Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3 shares. 994 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth. 808 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment Com. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.12% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 58,280 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.