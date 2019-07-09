As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Jump Trading Cut Position by $5.52 Million; Discovery Capital Management Holds Position in Embraer S A (ERJ)

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 62,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 991,930 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86M, up from 929,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 206,695 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Embraer, Otlk Revised To Stable; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 12/04/2018 – WIDEREOE CEO SAYS COULD ALSO BE INTERESTED IN EMBRAER’S FUTURE E175-E2 AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $270-355 MLN EBIT IN 2018 -FILING; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: EMBRAER REAFFIRMS ’18 GUIDANCE FOR JETS DELIVERIES; 29/05/2018 – Embraer Sells Legacy 500 to Centreline, making it Europe’s Largest Operator of this Business Jet Model; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 89,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604,000, down from 98,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 5.54M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opera Ltd by 130,190 shares to 444,810 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 217,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,900 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

