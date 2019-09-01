As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Trimmed Position by $631,346; As American Express (AXP) Valuation Rose, L & S Advisors Increased Position

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 69.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 56,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 33,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.17 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP)

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 2,435 shares to 4,795 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,010 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares to 99,254 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

