As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Raised Its Stake; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Rose, Old National Bancorp Has Cut Its Position

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 95.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 10,162 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 20,798 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 10,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 18.14 million shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 791 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 4,173 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 4,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $505.36. About 491,712 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 41,102 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co holds 2,533 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc has 6.81 million shares. Acropolis Investment Management Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 450 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communications reported 1,189 shares stake. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co stated it has 132,078 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Eastern Bankshares holds 1,055 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hills Financial Bank And Trust reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com invested in 78,318 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 215,381 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 837 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 858 shares. Moreover, Maryland Cap Management has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 529 shares. Century reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $284.25 million for 53.53 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,740 shares to 11,205 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.50 million activity.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 4,594 shares to 8,319 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,083 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).