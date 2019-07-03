As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Trimmed by $755,780 Its Position; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Eagle Global Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $440,300

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $127.25. About 331,962 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp analyzed 12,190 shares as the company's stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 51,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $162.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 10.05 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit tops estimates on consumer banking strength; 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Fined Millions by Hong Kong Regulator; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.57 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,708 shares to 43,308 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 14,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 60,825 are held by Btr Cap. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 38,859 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd reported 790,223 shares. Burns J W New York has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt invested in 7,983 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc Inc reported 1.13 million shares. Palouse Capital Management has invested 1.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cwm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). At Comml Bank owns 40,931 shares. Barometer Management reported 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Virtu Fincl Lc owns 26,654 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Lc invested in 134,044 shares or 1.34% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was made by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 35,670 shares to 154,550 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 5,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).