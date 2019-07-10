As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Holder Capital Planning Advisors Has Cut by $938,618 Its Position; Shapiro Capital Management Maintains Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 7.84M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 billion, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $207.77. About 1.60M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 15/05/2018 – Aberdeen, Goldman Are Picking Up Bargains in EM as Others Flee; 08/03/2018 – ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ERST.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42.5 EUROS FROM 41.5 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agreed to pay the Federal Reserve $54.75 million to settle claims that the bank allowed foreign exchange traders to wrongly share information about investment positions; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: NO CHANGES TO GROWTH TARGETS ON MARCUS; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs projects that rising costs to fund the deficit will force the government to borrow more which will push up interest rates; 19/03/2018 – Ministry job for Goldman’s German chief; 09/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc. by 44,100 shares to 3.92M shares, valued at $194.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 46,624 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amalgamated Retail Bank has 44,573 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.25% or 49,220 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nine Masts Capital reported 0.78% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Orrstown Fincl Svcs reported 3,992 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3.60M shares. Trust Com Of Vermont invested in 1,083 shares. Pacific Investment Mngmt accumulated 15,775 shares. Lord Abbett Co Llc accumulated 201,622 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tiedemann Advsr Lc owns 3,585 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.72 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4.00M shares. Coldstream reported 0.02% stake. Cibc World Markets holds 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 311,391 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 3.56M shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Central Fincl Bank Tru invested in 0.01% or 520 shares. Donald Smith And Incorporated has 2.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rampart Inv Commerce Ltd Liability Corp has 36,336 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 142,430 were reported by Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas. 10 reported 0.05% stake. Stock Yards Bankshares Tru has 5,465 shares. Yorktown & Research Company holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36,600 shares. Sanders Capital Limited Com invested in 3.08% or 10.10 million shares. First Interstate Bancshares has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,818 shares. Sarasin Ptnrs Llp owns 1.27M shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling invested in 461 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

