As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Blume Capital Management Increased Holding by $2.94 Million; Chartist Increased Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Holding by $1.13 Billion

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,147 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82B, up from 101,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $469.73. About 418,661 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7737.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 47,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 7,566 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 67,816 shares. The Maryland-based Montgomery Inv Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wasatch Advisors Inc stated it has 71,747 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 12,300 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1.77M were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 125,944 shares. Field And Main Retail Bank reported 14,450 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 1.82M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Twin Capital Inc owns 369,250 shares. Cumberland accumulated 0.41% or 19,080 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust invested in 197,663 shares or 0.77% of the stock.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,529 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD).

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T J X Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 30 shares to 5,006 shares, valued at $266.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Materials Select (XLB) by 252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,127 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Select Div Fd (DVY).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.