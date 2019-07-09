As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, White Elm Capital Raised Stake; Akre Capital Management Maintains Position in American Tower New (AMT)

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 9.11 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 911,736 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cleararc Capital Incorporated reported 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Greenhaven has 13.44% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,682 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 82,500 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Guild Investment Mgmt holds 2.65% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 32,620 shares. Tcw owns 2.29 million shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Heartland Consultants owns 3,649 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Freestone Capital Holding Limited Company owns 39,607 shares. 11.22 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc. Moreover, Nbt Retail Bank N A New York has 0.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Harvey owns 104,680 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Invesco has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FTE Networks Receives Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ANZ, Citi and Deutsche cartel case heads for ‘bigger courtroom’ in Australia – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Range-Bound: Fear Of Missing Out Keeps Floor Under Market, But Gains Hard To Come By – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “From Kyrgyzstan To London: How This CEO Is Trying To Revolutionize Productivity In Financial Services – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,300 shares to 67,300 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 51,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,462 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was made by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce And Com owns 3.16% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 189,760 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 350,983 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Riverpark Cap Mgmt reported 2.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Utah Retirement holds 94,959 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited invested in 0.08% or 1,251 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Management Company (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.28% or 3,162 shares in its portfolio. Jag Capital Management Llc has invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0.25% or 182,831 shares. Cambridge Tru has 1.36% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Camelot Portfolios Ltd holds 6,595 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Counselors stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Llc reported 10,577 shares stake. Field Main Retail Bank reported 340 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Davis R M owns 379,067 shares. Argent has 4,367 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 7,243 shares. On Friday, January 18 the insider Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45 million.