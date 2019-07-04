As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Decreased Its Stake; Capstone Investment Advisors Upped Marathon Pete (Put) (MPC) Holding

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Put) (MPC) by 407.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 71,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 89,300 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 3.17 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 9,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, down from 152,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April; 07/03/2018 – Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,864 shares to 17,036 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,800 shares, and cut its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys (Put).

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,316 shares to 49,779 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund I #758 (FLMVX) by 22,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.