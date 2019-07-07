As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Pacad Investment LTD Has Cut Its Stake; Reaves W H & Company Decreased Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Position by $1.29 Million

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 25,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,262 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 55,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 9.11 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 21,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.49 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.94 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bahl Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 78,262 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc has 8,394 shares. Stonebridge Limited Com invested in 1.25% or 113,724 shares. First Merchants invested in 0.96% or 100,283 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.3% or 46,232 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 13,588 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp, Colorado-based fund reported 31,454 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 32,775 are owned by Moneta Grp Advsr Ltd Llc. 7,608 are owned by Condor Cap Mgmt. Birch Hill Inv Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 19,709 shares in its portfolio. Lucas Mgmt has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 5,500 are owned by Dodge Cox. Goodman Corporation reported 125,289 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc. Cl C by 101,000 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $16.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (NYSE:PNW) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.15 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 6,000 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,224 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.45% or 457,473 shares. United Kingdom-based Kiltearn Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 6.6% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Check Capital Ca reported 3,900 shares. Fagan Assoc owns 43,909 shares. 27,681 were accumulated by Atria Ltd Company. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 17,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 54,765 shares in its portfolio. 41,543 are held by Armstrong Shaw Assoc Incorporated Ct. Tiemann Investment Advisors Lc holds 5,005 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 4.00M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 350 shares. 6,497 are owned by Phocas Finance Corporation. Schroder Invest Group accumulated 1.85M shares.