As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Trimmed Stake; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Kensico Capital Management Cut Its Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 344,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 496,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.81M, down from 840,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is making data settings and privacy tools easier for users to find; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Vowed to End Discriminatory Housing Ads. Suit Says It Didn’t; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2015, LEARNED THAT KOGAN HAD SHARED DATA FROM HIS APP WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre; 06/03/2018 – French competition body may open anti-trust probe on online advertising market; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook replaces head of U.S. policy amid regulatory scrutiny – NYT; 06/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8:; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW WITH FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO AIR ON CNN AT 9 P.M. EASTERN TIME (0100 GMT) -FACEBOOK

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 192,726 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50 million, down from 203,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Growing Data Center Network Makes Facebook Stock a â€˜Buyâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Facebook Stock To Propel With $6 Billion Yelp Acquisition? – Forbes” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Next-Gen Growth Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over privacy breach – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.14M shares. Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 42,829 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,933 shares. National Bank Of The West stated it has 114,299 shares. Meyer Handelman has 7,600 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.68 million shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Stralem & invested in 3.56% or 33,935 shares. First Eagle Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Drw Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 3,584 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,388 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 2,137 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blume Cap Management Inc holds 0.82% or 8,425 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 2.77M shares to 10.00 million shares, valued at $258.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 27,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC – Why I’m Still A Buyer – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wells Fargo names new CEO after long search – San Francisco Business Times” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft Assoc Lc holds 126,273 shares. Redwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 770,000 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs accumulated 0.24% or 9,969 shares. D L Carlson Grp Incorporated has invested 1.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tegean Ltd Liability has 6.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amica Retiree Med has 12,824 shares. 329,798 are held by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability. Cortland Advisers Ltd Company has invested 1.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adage Ptnrs Gru Ltd Llc owns 3.47M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Retail Bank Company has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt accumulated 41,230 shares. Boyar Asset Management accumulated 29,554 shares. Qv Investors invested in 388,959 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.25M shares. 4,647 were accumulated by Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Com.