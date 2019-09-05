As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Increased Its Position; Martin Investment Management Boosted Position in Toyota Motor (TM) by $2.10 Million

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 54,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 49,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 9.66M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Decrease 12% This Year, Citi Leads; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.1 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit tops estimates on consumer banking strength

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 17,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 83,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 65,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 92,078 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 15/03/2018 – Toyota February EU New Car Registrations Fell 0.5% -ACEA; 02/04/2018 – MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions Receives Supplier Award from Toyota; 29/04/2018 – The Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road is a reliable truck that cruises on off-road trails; 20/03/2018 – Toyota Pauses Robot-Car Program Citing Drivers’ Emotional Toll; 24/04/2018 – TOYOTA EV CHR AND IZOA TO DEBUT IN 2020; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Toyota Motor 7203.T -2017/18 parent results; 29/03/2018 – SUZUKI TO SUPPLY BALENO, VITARA BREZZA MODELS TO TOYOTA; 05/03/2018 – Fuel cell cars in for a lift as Japan looks to expand infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – Customs Today: Customs Car Cell impounds NDP Toyota Land Cruiser from Rawalpindi

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $165.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8,750 shares to 12,940 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,201 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

