As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Sentinel Trust Company Lba Trimmed Position by $2.28 Million; Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Insight 2811 Boosted Position

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Says `Best Is Yet to Come’ on Tax Changes: TOPLive; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 82,440 shares to 98,472 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler has 0.23% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 297,208 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 897,804 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 30,795 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brighton Jones Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 8,829 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 3,765 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.19% or 88,229 shares. Kings Point Cap Management has 625 shares. Putnam Investments Limited invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invests has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Janney Mgmt invested 0.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Birinyi Associates stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Advsr Corp has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Llc reported 8,375 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pinnacle Associate Limited has 0.19% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Whittier Trust reported 3,266 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,191 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co reported 4,600 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 68,173 shares. Gsa Partners Llp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Midas Mgmt holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 50,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 196,364 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 182,041 shares. 7,477 are owned by Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd. 469,542 are held by Jag Capital Mgmt Llc. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

