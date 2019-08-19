As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Schneider Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Harvey Partners Has Decreased Stake in Valmont Inds (VMI) by $2.05 Million

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 62,812 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 512,519 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89 million, down from 517,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 12.36M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 26/03/2018 – Citibank Announces National Digital Banking To Serve Clients Across the U.S; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 50,650 shares to 488,951 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Services Inc. by 176,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 2.09 million shares. 305,033 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 124,200 shares. Bb&T has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nwq Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 2.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jones Fincl Lllp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department has invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). California-based Mirador Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hollencrest Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 38,859 shares. Kiltearn Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.73M shares or 6.6% of its portfolio. Miller Howard Invs has invested 2.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested in 0.63% or 578,778 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,353 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.14M for 14.25 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.