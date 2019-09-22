As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Jabodon Pt Company Lifted Holding by $719,670; Intra Cellular Therapies (Call) (ITCI) Stock Value Declined While J Goldman & Company LP Has Lowered Position

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (Call) (ITCI) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 1.94 million shares traded or 51.00% up from the average. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on ITI-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Intra-Cellular; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – PLANS TO COMPLETE ITS NDA SUBMISSION BY MID-2018; 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 40,701 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 30,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 87.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 13/03/2018 – FANNIE MAE – THE SALE OF REPERFORMING LOANS IS BEING MARKETED IN COLLABORATION WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2,890 shares to 149,200 shares, valued at $17.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 129,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (Call).

Analysts await Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.76 per share. After $-0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $9.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.58 million shares or 6.28% less from 36.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.