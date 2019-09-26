As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pzena Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $3.66 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose While Oarsman Capital Boosted Stake by $319,545

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 52,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7.80 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $546.06 million, down from 7.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 4.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 1,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,604 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 6,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $216.93. About 6.32 million shares traded or 68.42% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 0.14% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,919 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co Ny holds 3,373 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 349,780 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mngmt stated it has 4.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 5,832 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Salem Investment Counselors Inc invested in 2,872 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Regent Investment Limited Liability Corp invested 1.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 3.39 million are owned by Swiss Bancorp. Eagle Asset reported 44,922 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.96% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.76 million shares. Cna Fin reported 33,000 shares. Thompson Mngmt holds 8,432 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.24% or 14,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 2.48M shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mu Invests Ltd has 3.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.73 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 1.22 million shares to 3.83 million shares, valued at $534.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cno Financial Group Inc by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL).