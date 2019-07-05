As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Holder Jennison Associates Upped Its Position; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Trimmed Anheuser (BUD) Holding by $1.08 Million

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.55M shares traded or 34.99% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 203,488 shares as the company's stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.36M, up from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 625,324 shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $842.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 44,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,372 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 8,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 203,626 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 1.43M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 960,273 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 70,817 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 1.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 172 shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp reported 406,735 shares. Moreover, Valueact Lp has 21.56% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 31.53 million shares. Field Main Bankshares accumulated 0.85% or 14,450 shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 109,665 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Tillar has 22,729 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Sterneck Management Ltd Com has 0.98% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested in 18,525 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Citigroup suspended from some Japan bond auctions – Seeking Alpha" on June 11, 2019

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Bank Of America Upgrades Anheuser Busch, But Says Mainstream Beer Still Slumping – Benzinga" on April 05, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Ca reported 211,201 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 6.32M were accumulated by Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Invesco accumulated 1.87 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Farmers National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.29% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 7,600 shares. Manikay Prtnrs Lc reported 542,000 shares. Roundview Lc reported 5,815 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 703,932 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorp And Trust accumulated 2,129 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 0.57% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 6.25M shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 115,719 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 2,455 shares. Moreover, M Holding Securities Inc has 0.06% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 3,282 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 1,475 shares. Delta Asset Tn reported 1,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.