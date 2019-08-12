As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Holder Fiera Capital Has Raised Its Holding; Palisade Asset Management Maintains Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 8,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 669,696 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.67M, up from 661,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.60 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Says `Best Is Yet to Come’ on Tax Changes: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 130.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 15,922 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 6,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $348,343 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 14,980 shares to 34,806 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 37,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mgmt Ltd owns 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 62,929 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 0.03% or 1,562 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.51% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12.55 million shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 7,105 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 90,885 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 10,180 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo stated it has 46,980 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.28% or 785,680 shares in its portfolio. Tegean Mngmt Lc reported 8.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). City Com holds 1,442 shares. Field And Main Bancorporation holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14,450 shares. Iowa-based Principal Grp has invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wellington Shields Cap Llc owns 11,230 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Co holds 44,100 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.28% or 667,877 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch & Assoc Inv Incorporated has invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rockland Tru holds 1.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 236,408 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pictet Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.51M shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 159,384 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Miles has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sterneck Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.26% or 5,504 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 12,103 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Moreover, City has 0.44% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 1,490 shares. Heritage Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,869 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 1.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Savings Bank & Tru Co Of Newtown holds 4,740 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Notis has 1.33% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 98,400 shares to 216,958 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 90,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,846 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).