As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Holder Capital Planning Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $938,618; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Peninsula Asset Management Raised Its Holding

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.87. About 7.69M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 14/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN INVESTOR RENE BENKO ASKS CITI C.N AND BNP BNPP.PA TO ORGANISE SIGNA SPORTS STOCK MARKET LISTING; 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $138.21. About 15.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 36.42 million shares. Tradition Capital Ltd Liability Co has 124,746 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 89,413 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Com reported 1.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36 shares. Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 4,839 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 0.46% or 2.03 million shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 1.45 million shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ancora Limited reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 46,332 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.39% or 30.84 million shares. F&V Cap Management Limited Co invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Channing Cap Lc has 0.3% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 103,032 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 9,494 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23B for 9.76 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares to 22,938 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Charter, cable groups propose alternative C-band plan – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series C and Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Citigroup’s $21.5-Billion Capital Return Plan For 2019 Is Slightly Lower Than Its 2018 Plan – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CannTrust: What A Mess – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 22,909 shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Osterweis Mgmt holds 2.66% or 360,305 shares. Janney Management Limited accumulated 372,219 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 11,821 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Llc holds 2.43% or 932,615 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Communications holds 4.46% or 60,000 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 71,191 shares. Kempen Nv has 51,867 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Sonata Capital Group reported 1.96% stake. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hs Mngmt Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.94% or 737,526 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 2.97% or 305,875 shares. Sei reported 2.02% stake. Polen Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9.36% or 15.18 million shares. 297,931 are held by Community Invest Commerce.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.