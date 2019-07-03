As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Focused Wealth Management Boosted Position by $559,302; Shareholder Rbf Capital Has Boosted Wesco Intl (WCC) Stake

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 572,174 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 10.05M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – FIVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE NOT APPROVED BY CITI HOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 60,400 shares to 119,600 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 31,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,087 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.05% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Lsv Asset holds 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 89,400 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 124,650 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc stated it has 404,853 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Missouri-based Parkside State Bank has invested 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). James Inv Research Inc has invested 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Rhumbline Advisers has 36,546 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 188,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Convergence Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.35% or 29,836 shares. D E Shaw & Communications invested in 0.05% or 761,698 shares. Clearbridge Lc owns 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 512 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 145,300 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc owns 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 14,416 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 110,228 shares. The United Kingdom-based Polar Capital Llp has invested 0.8% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Philadelphia Tru holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 333,124 shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp accumulated 406,735 shares or 5.1% of the stock. Aspen reported 6,851 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Savant Limited Liability Corp owns 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,127 shares. Usca Ria, a Texas-based fund reported 41,782 shares. 520 were accumulated by Central Bank & Tru Com. Calamos Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 1.22 million shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability holds 62 shares. Lodge Hill Llc reported 80,000 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp Lc has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). North Star Investment Mgmt accumulated 7,785 shares. Jnba Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Old National Bancorporation In has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) by 9,326 shares to 445 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 142,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,110 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).